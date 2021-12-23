Govt. yet to pay ‘₹328.60 cr.’ for current year: North civic body

23 December 2021 01:42 IST

‘Why can’t it collect pending rent from SDMC?’

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Delhi Government is yet to pay “₹328.60 crore” to the civic body for the current year. He was responding to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that “75%” of the funds were released to the corporations.

Apart from the current year’s pending dues, Mr. Singh said, “₹660.68 crore” had not been paid by the Government to the North civic body since 2019.

“This year, the Government has not released the dues of ₹145.70 crore towards basic tax assignment, ₹45.70 crore towards urban development, and ₹137.20 crore towards education totalling ₹328.60 crore. The Government is not releasing the funds to make the corporation financially paralysed,” Mr. Singh said.

About the pending rent to be collected by the North civic body from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for operating out of the former’s office building, Leader of House Chhail Bihari Goswami said the total outstanding amount of “₹2,500 crore” has been added to the North corporation’s liabilities under its budget provisions. Mr. Goswami said the amount was for the years from 2012 to 2020 after the trifurcation of Delhi’s municipal corporation.

North civic body’s Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal (AAP) said the outstanding rent to be collected from the SDMC “could have” solved the financial crisis that the corporation is currently facing.

He said, “When the North corporation cannot pay salaries to its teachers, cleaners and other employees, then why doesn’t it collect the outstanding amount from the SDMC? It has been eight years and there is no clarity as to what happened to this huge amount.”