Govt. yet to announce date for next COVID serological survey

The last survey had recommended a fresh study in June

The Delhi government is yet to begin or announce dates for the next serological survey, despite the last such survey recommending a fresh survey in June or early July.

Also, Central government officials had last month said in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by the Lt. Governor to do a sero survey among children to know their exposure. The result of the last survey was also not made public by the government. During the DDMA meeting on August 6, multiple experts had recommended for a sero survey.

Children exposure

NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said that during the meeting that there is a “need for high quality sero survey”.

“National Centre for Disease Control director Sujit Kumar Singh agreed with Dr. V.K. Paul and observed that students could not be kept away from the schools. Health advisory such as temperature screening etc. may also be issued and sero survey among children may also be conducted to know their exposure. He advised forming of an expert group in this regard,” a document said.

In June, the team which did the sixth serological survey had also recommended next such survey in June end or July first week.