Govt. yet to act on HSIC order to diclose property returns details

Almost four months after the April 1 deadline set by the Haryana State Information Commission (HSIC) to make public the details of property returns of all its State Civil Service Officers and gazetted officers (Group A and B), the Haryana government is yet to act on the order. In reply to an RTI application, the government said the matter is still under consideration.

Hearing a complaint by RTI activist P.P. Kapoor, the HSIC had directed the National Informatics Commission in October last to develop and test the portal for the display of immovable property returns in hundred days and make it functional by February 15, 2019. Granting more time to the government to fully upload the immovable property returns of the officers, the commission had directed that “the detailed annual property return reports should be available on online portal from April 1, 2019”.

It further ruled that the declaration of property returns may be made “mandatory for all the officers without exception” adding that strict system should be in place to act against those not filing their returns.

The commission also observed that the government should ensure that the Annual Confidential Reports of the officers may have a column wherein they would declare as to whether they have submitted their annual property returns in time or not as is one in case of IAS/IPS officers.

When Mr. Kapoor, a resident of Panipat, sought to know from the commission through an RTI application about the progress made in this regard, he was told earlier this month that the commission had not received any document from the secretariat regarding the implementation of its order. A similar RTI to the secretariat revealed that the “matter was under the consideration of the government”.

Nine-year-long battle

Mr. Kapoor said he fought a legal battle for nine years before the full Bench of the commission eventually passed the order, but the Haryana government seemed to be least bothered in implementing it. He said the indifference of the government was more shocking in light of the fact that its own panel comprising four senior officers had agreed to it in principle.