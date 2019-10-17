‘Govt. working on app to give live status of buses’: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is taking steps to improve and integrate all forms of public transport in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an ASSOCHAM event here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was going to add about 3,000-4,000 new buses in the next 6-8 months and was working on the creation of a mobile app-based platform for commuters.

“You will be able to see the status of buses on an app-based system,” the CM was quoted in a statement released by ASSOCHAM.

The Delhi government is also seeking huge investments from the private sector to bring luxury buses for local routes, it added.

“We are going to announce a policy in this regard within the next fortnight. Bus transport is a big reform that we want to do in the next five years,” the CM was quoted as having said.