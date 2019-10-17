‘Govt. working on app to give live status of buses’: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is taking steps to improve and integrate all forms of public transport in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an ASSOCHAM event here on Wednesday.
Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was going to add about 3,000-4,000 new buses in the next 6-8 months and was working on the creation of a mobile app-based platform for commuters.
“You will be able to see the status of buses on an app-based system,” the CM was quoted in a statement released by ASSOCHAM.
The Delhi government is also seeking huge investments from the private sector to bring luxury buses for local routes, it added.
“We are going to announce a policy in this regard within the next fortnight. Bus transport is a big reform that we want to do in the next five years,” the CM was quoted as having said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor