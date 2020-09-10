Govt. working in collusion with private schools: BJP

New Delhi

10 September 2020 23:27 IST

‘It is ignoring their arbitrariness’

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged here on Thursday that the way the Delhi government was “ignoring the arbitrariness of private schools” showed that it was in collusion with them.

Names removed

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that private schools are removing the names of children from online classes and removing their parents from WhatsApp groups when they are unable to pay fees, even after government directives against increasing fees.

“The instructions issued by the Delhi government for private schools are also a kind of publicity stunt like other such instructions,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“The order is meant to show the people of that the Delhi government is addressing their problems but in reality, the Delhi government is busy filling its pocket in collusion with private schools,” he also alleged.

Mr. Gupta said the Delhi government did not acknowledge issues related to the economic situation of the students’ parents, impacting their ability to pay for the education of their children.

Give time to pay

The Delhi BJP demanded that the Delhi government control “the increasing arbitrariness of private schools” regarding fees with immediate effect and direct the schools to give time to parents to pay.