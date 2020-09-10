Govt. working in collusion with private schools: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged here on Thursday that the way the Delhi government was “ignoring the arbitrariness of private schools” showed that it was in collusion with them.
Names removed
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that private schools are removing the names of children from online classes and removing their parents from WhatsApp groups when they are unable to pay fees, even after government directives against increasing fees.
“The instructions issued by the Delhi government for private schools are also a kind of publicity stunt like other such instructions,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
“The order is meant to show the people of that the Delhi government is addressing their problems but in reality, the Delhi government is busy filling its pocket in collusion with private schools,” he also alleged.
Mr. Gupta said the Delhi government did not acknowledge issues related to the economic situation of the students’ parents, impacting their ability to pay for the education of their children.
Give time to pay
The Delhi BJP demanded that the Delhi government control “the increasing arbitrariness of private schools” regarding fees with immediate effect and direct the schools to give time to parents to pay.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath