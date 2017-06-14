‘Govt won’t recommend clemency’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will not recommend clemency for Uphaar fire case convict Gopal Ansal and the BJP-led Centre too is likely to be of the same opinion, according to sources.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is examining a mercy petition filed by Ansal, convicted in the case, and has sought the opinion of the ministries concerned as well as the Delhi government before conveying its decision to the President. The fire at the cinema claimed the lives of 59 people in June 1997.

The Home Ministry said on Tuesday: “The mercy petition was received about two weeks ago and it is being examined. We have also sought views of all ministries concerned,” said Ashok Prasad, ministry spokesperson.

As per a Right to Information (RTI) reply, a mercy petition was filed by Ansal with the President on March 18, 2016, following which the matter was referred to the MHA.

Sources in the MHA said that the matter was then sent to Raj Niwas, which then referred it to the Delhi government’s Home Department for opinion. The file will now be relayed back to the MHA from Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office before being conveyed to the President.

Consensus

“The file related to mercy petition is yet to be received in the Home department but the government is of the firm view that any form of clemency cannot be recommended for the convict in this case,” said a Delhi government source.

A source in the MHA said that the Centre too had made up its mind: “MHA is likely to not recommend mercy in this case,” the source said.

When contacted for comment, Neelam Krishnamoorthy, convenor of the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), said: “We are glad that the government has taken this stand. It is not that he's been sentenced to life or to death... there is no reason for the consideration (of such a plea)?”

Ms. Krishnamoorthy, however, questioned the movement of the file and the very basis of the mercy petition.

“It’s not possible that its been two weeks because the RTI reply is dated May 18, which means it has been three-and-a-half weeks now. Three months’ remission is allowed in cases of one-year imprisonment. Out of nine months of his sentence, the convict has served four months and 20 days with the remainder being four months and 10 days... is that too less for the deaths of 59 people?” she asked.