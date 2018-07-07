‘Govt. will release funds for illegal colonies in 15 days’

Stating that people lived in “hellish conditions” in unauthorised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government would release funds for development works in unauthorised colonies within 15 days.

On a visit to unauthorised colonies in Kirari, Mr. Kejriwal inspected road and drain construction works being carried out by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). Along with him were Kirari MLA Rituraj Govind and DSIIDC officials.

‘Shoddy work’

In a tweet after the visit, Mr. Kejriwal said, “People live in hellish conditions in unauth colonies. To give them dignity n better life, funds will be sanctioned for roads n drains in next 15 days for ALL unauth colonies in Del. Work will start on war footing and daily progress will be monitored [sic].”

During his visit to Braj Vihar in Kirari, Mr. Kejriwal met locals who complained that the works being carried out by the DSIIDC had been shoddy, read a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“They told the Chief Minister that the material being used, especially the bricks were sub-standard and the work has been stalled for more than two months now. After hearing the complaints of the residents of the area, the Chief Minister ordered the bricks to be sent for quality test,” the statement said.

Mr. Kejriwal also warned the DSIIDC officials that he would take action against them if the complaints were repeated.

Contractor assurance

“The contractor executing the project promised that the complaints would be addressed as soon as possible and he would complete the project one month before the deadline,” the statement said.

At the second colony he visited — Karan Vihar part-III, Mr. Kejriwal was informed by residents that they were satisfied with the roads and drains constructed.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the development projects in unauthorised colonies had been held up due to the “interference” of the Lieutenant-Governor, but would now be sped up after the Supreme Court curtailed the powers of the Lieutenant-Governor in its judgment in the Delhi government vs. Union government case this week.