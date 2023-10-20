Govt. will introduce law to provide security to gig workers if needed: CM

October 20, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met a delegation of gig workers and said the government would soon come up with a law to ensure social security if the existing provisions under the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBCWWB) are found to be insufficient.

Mr. Kejriwal instructed Revenue Minister Atishi, who was present at the meeting, to determine whether gig workers fall under the definition of ‘workers’ as per the DBCWWB. “If they do, then the government would not need to create a separate law, and the workers would benefit from the existing Delhi government schemes,” the CM said.

In their meeting with the CM, the Gig Workers Association (GigWA) representatives sought benefits such as social security, provident fund, and insurance cover for those working with app-based delivery service companies.

The GigWA represents around 8,000 gig workers in the national capital and close to 1 lakh workers in the country.

The association’s demand for social security comes a day after Mr. Kejriwal approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme-2023, which intends to bring the aggregator platforms under the ambit of the government to ensure the safety of the passengers and customers.

The CM had termed the scheme, which paves the way for the inclusion of bike taxis as service providers and mandates that the aggregators onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger transport service, as “historic” and “a significant milestone” in Delhi’s fight against pollution.

Gig workers’ woes

While the scheme pushes aggregator platforms to be more proactive in resolving the grievances of the partners, it does not include any concrete measures to resolve the ongoing issues of the gig workers, the GigWA said.

The two-member delegation which met the CM on Thursday proposed that the Delhi government enact legislation similar to the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023, which extends social security to gig workers and creates a regulatory framework for aggregators.

Manju Goel, the organising secretary of the Amazon India Workers Association and one of the delegates who met Mr. Kejriwal on Thursday, said having a law here similar to the one in Rajasthan would benefit scores of gig workers like her.

“We are referred to as ‘partners’ by the platform aggregators and not as employees, which would entitle us to benefits, including ESI and Provident Fund,” Ms. Goel said.

