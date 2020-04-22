Govt. warns owners against smuggling of liquor from clubs

The Excise Department on Tuesday warned liquor vends and clubs of action, if they smuggle liquor out of their premises and sell it during the lockdown. An order mentioned that FIRs have been filed for the same.

“It has come to the notice of Excise Department that some licensees are indulging in smuggling out liquor from their licensed premises and its unlawful sale, thereby violating the orders of the government. FIRs have been also filed in some cases,” the order said. The order said that strict action, including cancellation of licence and blacklisting, shall be carried out.