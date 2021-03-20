‘Govt. wants to diminish self-reliance in grains’

Mittal likens situation to colonial era

“Like the British forced farmers to grow indigo in 1857, this government wants farmers to do corporate farming,” said Ashish Mittal, general secretary of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha while addressing a press conference called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday.

“They want us to grow broccoli. They want us to grow crops that are in the corporate interest and diminish our self-reliance in grains,” said Dr. Mittal.

On Section 144 being imposed in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar due to rise in COVID-19 cases, Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said farmers would not leave the protest site. “We are taking precautions but if the government feels we could spread the disease, they could get us vaccinated by organising camps at the border,” he said.

Mr. Malik said farmers would not return tired from the Delhi borders.

He appealed to the employees of the public sector banks and companies that were being privatised to join the movement. Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of Ghazipur protest committee said farmers’ protest should be included in the achievement list brought out by the State govt. on completion of four years in power.