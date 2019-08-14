Govt. waives fitness test fee for autos, slashes other charges

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday waived various fees, including fitness test fee of ₹600, that autorickshaw owners in the city had to pay the government.

The other charges that have been waived include GPS-tracking charges — ₹100 + GST per month — and charges for SIM — ₹495 + GST per year.

The government also significantly scaled down various charges, including penalties like late payment of fitness fee, which has been reduced from ₹1,000 to ₹300. The registration and re-registration fee has been brought down from ₹1,000 to ₹300. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Autorickshaw drivers are seen as a core voterbank of AAP and “fair arrangement for auto drivers” was one of the 70-point- ction plan released by the party ahead of the 2015 Assembly election.

The autorickshaw drivers were also one of the 24 target groups that the party identified ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

AAP’s auto and taxi union president Santosh Pandey said, “We have met with the Transport Minister and the Chief Minister countless times over this issue. Even today [Tuesday] morning, we had met them and were told that by 5 p.m., it will be done.” He added that SIM and GPS charges were imposed after the Nirbhaya case in 2012 and they have been demanding rollback of fees since then.

Fresh charges from Sept. 1

“All fresh changes shall come into effect from September, 1, 2019. Only the fees in respect of grant as well as renewal of permit is contained in Rule 59(1)(a) of Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993, shall come into effect from 15th October [sic],” an official statement said.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, due in February next year, the AAP government has over the last two months announced plans to provide free rides to women in metro and buses; and provide free electricity for people who use upto 200 units.

When asked why these moves come ahead of the pools, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told The Hindu, “Under our government, revenue has doubled and we are giving back the money to the people. We are not doing it a month before the election. We had given free water and reduced power bills by half in the first month after coming to power. The Centre had done direct cash transfer to farmers just a month before the Lok Sabha polls but no one questioned it.”