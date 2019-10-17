Govt. utilised only 23% of budget outlay: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on what it alleged was “slow speed” of implementation of schemes, programmes and projects as reflected in the budget expenditure during the current financial year.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that out of a budget outlay of ₹27,000 crore, the Delhi government had been able to spend only ₹6,380 crore.

“The government has proved itself to be poor in performance...the government has been able to spend only 23.63% of the budget outlay,” the LOP told a press conference quoting government statistics in the public domain.

“With only two-and-a-half months left for the Model Code of Conduct to come into force in view of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, it seems impossible that Delhi government will be able to spend the remaining 76% of the budget outlay,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

According to Mr. Gupta, the allocation of ₹150 crore for the energy sector remained “untouched”, similarly, the allocation of ₹49 crore under tourism remains “totally unspent.”

Under the labour and labour welfare heads, he alleged, an allocation of ₹321 crore was made of which the government had been able to spend only ₹3.17 crore which comes to 0.99%. An allocation of ₹163 crore was made for agriculture and allied services.

“But the government has been able to spend only ₹3.46 crore or 2.12%. The important sector of housing saw an allocation of ₹133 crore. But the government could spend only ₹10 crore that is 7.52%. An allocation of ₹533 crore was made for other administrative services but the government could spend only ₹20.78 crore (3.9%),” he alleged.

“The Kejriwal government made a poor show in the much touted sectors of education, health and public transport...In public health sector, an allocation of ₹873 crore was made. But the government could spend only ₹103 crore... in education, out of an allocation of ₹6,177 crore, the government had spent only ₹1,394 crore,” he added.