Delhi

Govt. trying to show less cases by restricting testing: BJP

The Delhi government was attempting to show reduced numbers related to COVID-19 patients in the Capital by “stopping” eight private labs from conducting tests citing non-compliance, the BJP Opposition alleged on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta, who formally took charge here on Friday, alleged that instead of improving the system the Arvind Kejriwal government was “only doing politics”.

“To hide its failures, Mr. Kejriwal is pointing fingers...The government should rise above politics and work for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The ‘Delhi Corona’ app, launched to show the availability of beds at city hospitals, he alleged, was “still not giving the right information.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment. “In the last 3 days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi...,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:23:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-trying-to-show-less-cases-by-restricting-testing-bjp/article31762520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY