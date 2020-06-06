Govt. trying to show less cases by restricting testing: BJP

The Delhi government was attempting to show reduced numbers related to COVID-19 patients in the Capital by “stopping” eight private labs from conducting tests citing non-compliance, the BJP Opposition alleged on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta, who formally took charge here on Friday, alleged that instead of improving the system the Arvind Kejriwal government was “only doing politics”.

“To hide its failures, Mr. Kejriwal is pointing fingers...The government should rise above politics and work for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The ‘Delhi Corona’ app, launched to show the availability of beds at city hospitals, he alleged, was “still not giving the right information.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment. “In the last 3 days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi...,” he said.