Govt. trims process to get learner’s licence for e-rickshaws

New Delhi

01 April 2021 00:16 IST

Driving tests to be conducted on Sundays, says order by transport department

The Delhi government has decided to allow applicants seeking a learner’s licence for e-rickshaws to directly approach the licencing authority without taking a prior appointment.

According to another decision taken by the transport department, driving tests will also be conducted on Sundays.

The applicants can directly approach the licencing authority between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on every working day after depositing fee through the online software of Sarthi. Transport department has issued an official order in this regard.

Over the past few months, the government has put in place contactless service for registration certificates and licence-related activities, which are currently undergoing trial.

The department is planning to scale this up to 70 essential services in two phases over the next few months. This is of high significance as COVID-19 cases are rising again.

In another significant decision, the department has given the option to applicants to take a driving licence test on Sunday.This, the government said, has been done with the view to facilitate the working class.

The order is likely to benefit a large number of applicants on a daily basis. In its bid to promote electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy 2020, the Delhi government is providing a subsidy of ₹30,000 on purchase of every e-rickshaw in Delhi. The Delhi government is also planning to provide a 5% interest subvention on loan through Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) on the purchase of every such vehicle.