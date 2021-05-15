Delhi

‘Govt. took credit for Centre’s free ration scheme’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Delhi government of seeking to take credit for the Centre-sponsored free rations scheme intended to benefit 72 lakh ration cardholders in the Capital.

Entailing an expenditure of ₹250 crores, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Lieutenant Governor intervene to ensure that beneficiaries received free rations under the scheme, which were yet to be distributed by the Delhi government.

It was “shameful”, they stated, that the Delhi government’s Food and Civil Supplies Department was stating that the free rations were being provided by the Delhi government.

