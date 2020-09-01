Govt. told to start online registration of legal papers

New Delhi

01 September 2020 01:45 IST

‘Sub-registrars refuse to register papers of senior citizens, pregnant women

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the government to begin online registration of legal documents to minimise physical contact between officials and the public as well as reduce other inconveniences during the pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said several states have started online registration of documents.

It also said even the High Court has started e-filing of cases where a litigant can file a petition and even pay court fees from his or her office or home.

The government counsel told the Bench that such a system was already in place. However, the counsel sought time to take instructions concerning the features of the system.

The court has listed the case for further hearing on September 23.

Wills of senior citizens

Advocate Gaurav Gambhir, in his petition, had claimed that sub-registrars in the Capital are refusing to register ‘wills’ and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing the risk of infection.