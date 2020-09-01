Govt. told to start online registration of legal papers

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the government to begin online registration of legal documents to minimise physical contact between officials and the public as well as reduce other inconveniences during the pandemic.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said several states have started online registration of documents.
It also said even the High Court has started e-filing of cases where a litigant can file a petition and even pay court fees from his or her office or home.
The government counsel told the Bench that such a system was already in place. However, the counsel sought time to take instructions concerning the features of the system.
The court has listed the case for further hearing on September 23.
Wills of senior citizens
Advocate Gaurav Gambhir, in his petition, had claimed that sub-registrars in the Capital are refusing to register ‘wills’ and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing the risk of infection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath