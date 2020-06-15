Govt. told to reply on plea by Ganga Ram

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to reply on a plea by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) seeking quashing of an FIR lodged by Delhi Police against it for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

Justice C. Hari Shankar listed the case for further hearing on August 11.

The hospital has sought quashing of the FIR lodged on June 5 at Rajinder Nagar police station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and the proceedings initiated thereafter.

The hospital also sought to set aside the Delhi government’s June 3 order, prohibiting RT/PCR sampling for COVID-19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a senior official of the Delhi Health Department who alleged that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. It said that as per the guidelines, it is “mandatory” for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app.

The official has also alleged “violation” on part of the hospital in not adhering to COVID-19 norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“The CDMO-cum-mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020 Act,” the FIR stated.

The petition claimed that the FIR was vague.