Govt. to urge Centre to slash GST rates for manufacturing SUP alternatives

Manufacturers and start-ups working on SUP alternatives pay more GST for the raw material: Rai

Single-use plastic (SUP) bags and other plastic items piled up at a garbage dump in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Manufacturers and start-ups working on SUP alternatives pay more GST for the raw material: Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the Delhi government will appeal to the Centre to reduce the GST rates on raw materials for manufacturing the alternatives to single-use plastics (SUP).

Mr. Rai was chairing a roundtable with stakeholders to discuss SUP alternatives. Various stakeholders suggested alternatives to SUPs so that the ban that came into effect on July 1 can be implemented effectively.

“Manufacturers and start-ups, which are working on the alternatives of single-use plastic brought to our notice that they have to pay more GST for the raw material,” Mr. Rai said, adding that the Delhi government will write a letter requesting the Centre to “reduce the GST rates”.

The Minister said the website of the Environment Department of the Delhi government will provide all the information related to banned SUP items, their alternatives and sources of raw material to manufacture the alternatives.

Training and awareness

Mr. Rai said there was still a lot of doubt amongst the public as well as industry associations on what exactly the SUP ban entails. “People think that ban on SUP items means ban on plastic carry bags and that is why there is an urgent need to create awareness among the public. Therefore, awareness campaigns will be started so that people can be shared correct information about banned plastic items,” he added.

A training session will also be organised for the teams engaged in ban enforcement. The government also plans to issue a helpline number to register complaints if no action is taken for using the banned products.

On July 1, the government announced that it would issue warning notices to units found violating the ban on 19 SUP items till July 10 and punitive action will be taken against repeat offenders. The action will include a fine of up to ₹1 lakh or a jail term of up to five years or both under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the government had said.