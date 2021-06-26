Delhi

Govt. to take control of private school

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had decided to take over the management of Swami Sivananda Memorial School in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh after receiving several complaints from parents that the school authorities were arbitrarily charging extra fees from students.

The government added the school had also been failing students and asking them to re-take the same grade “intentionally”.

An inquiry panel, formed to look into the matter, also found “inadequacies” in the functioning of the school.


