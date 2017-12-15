Govt to take action against schools hiking fee: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will take action against schools that hike fees under the pretext of implementing the recommendation’s of the 7th Central Pay Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Since teachers in private schools are supposed to get salaries at par with government school teachers, the schools have been increasing their fees saying they have to comply with the pay panel’s recommendations.

According to a letter sent to parents by a Rohini-based school, the salaries of teachers had gone up by 25% and the fee would be increased by 7.5%.

On Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met MLAs to discuss complaints from parents regarding arbitrary fee hike by private schools.

After the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted about fee hike: “...This must stop. I have directed Edu Dept to review the whole situation n to take immediate steps to stop this (sic).” He added that schools should not victimise students, but if they did, the government would take the “strongest action”.

Decision in a week

Mr. Sisodia said the government would look into the schools that had hiked their fee and would take a decision in a week.

According to officials, while schools are allowed to increase the fee, they are expected to use their reserves first to pay the salaries and arrears of staff and then hike the fee to an amount needed for the implementation of the 7th pay panel, not more than that.