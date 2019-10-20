Govt. to spend ₹36 crore on pollution awareness drives

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved ₹36 crore towards mass awareness campaigns on air pollution.

“The Delhi government is committed to not just reducing pollution further in the months to come, but also to protect citizens from the health hazards posed by the sudden spike in air pollution. The Cabinet has approved an expenditure of ₹36 crore from the budget of the Directorate of Information and Publicity towards the mass awareness campaigns,” an official statement read.

A government official said that the money will be spent on outdoor awareness campaigns, and also for spreading awareness through electronic media, TV, and newspapers.

Research by Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago (EPIC) in slums of Delhi has shown that the usage of masks goes up substantially if masks are distributed free of cost. However, their usage is often low, despite free distribution, because of lack of awareness about masks, according to the Delhi government.

“The EPIC study showed that mask usage went up substantially when accompanied by an awareness campaign that de-stigmatised the use of masks. So, even when it comes to taking measures for health and safety of citizens, it is essential to build an active public awareness campaign,” the statement said.

Delhi’s air quality on Saturday improved to ‘moderate’ category due to westerly disturbances and high wind speed, following days of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air. Delhi’s AQI on Saturday was 161. It is expected to deteriorate to ‘very poor’ category by October 22.

Scattered showers

“At the onset of westerly disturbances, sometimes unexpected shower occurs which wash away pollutants and provide respite for a short period, but its withdrawal in 2-3 days will bring cold moisture and tend to deteriorate air quality,” said Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research).

“There were scattered showers in Delhi and nearby areas, which decreased the transport of pollutants to the city,” said SAFAR, adding that the wind speed picked up from calm wind conditions (less than 3 km/hr) to 5-7 km/hr, which led to dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, stubble burning activity in Haryana, Punjab and nearby border regions has been almost the same for the past three days. “But due to the change in circulation patterns and wet transport path, their influence in the Delhi region is negligible,” said SAFAR.