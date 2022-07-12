Govt. to spend ₹23.24 cr. to strengthen roads

15 roads chosen in four areas across city

The Delhi government on Monday approved road strengthening projects worth ₹23.24 crore for 15 roads across south Delhi.

According to the government, 15 roads across areas including Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar will be strengthened. A total of 18.19 km of road will be strengthened.

The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Manish Sisodia said the initiative would seek to free lakhs of commuters from traffic jams and inconvenience. He said that by using advanced technology and following global standards of street design, the roads would be made safer and better.

“We are working in a phased manner to develop roads across the national Capital,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He also said poorly maintained roads not only cause inconvenience to commuters but also restrict the movement of vehicles.

In addition to strengthening the roads, Mr. Sisodia said, the PWD would also pay special attention to proper road markings, signages and related infrastructure on these stretches.

The roads being taken up as part of the project include Hansraj Sethi Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Kanshi Ram Takkar Marg and Hansraj Gupta Marg.

Other stretches that are also part of the initiative include BRT to Hansraj Gupta Marg, B-76 to B-111 in Greater Kailash-1, the Asian Games Village road, NIFT road, Subhash Chopra road, August Kranti Marg and Bipin Chandra Marg.