Govt. to sanction funds for salaries of DU workers

Over ₹20 crore will be given to 4 colleges, subject to conditions

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an order to sanction ₹19.4 crore under the salary head and ₹1.67 crore for general expenses for payment of outstanding salaries to teaching, non-teaching and contractual employees. The order is in compliance with directions of the High Court to four colleges of Delhi University fully funded by the government.

The colleges — Aditi Mahavidaylaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College — have alleged that they do not have funds to pay salaries as the Delhi government has not released the money.

The Delhi government, in turn, conducted a financial audit and alleged that several financial irregularities and violations of University Grants Commission norms had been found and that the government was considering initiating legal proceedings based on the report.

On net-deficit basis

The Delhi government said it was releasing the funds but it was subject to several conditions that included funding on a net-deficit basis.

The money will be adjusted within the current financial year itself based on the assessment of the total revenue of the colleges.

The government also said that it has found that salary is being paid to some teaching and non-teaching employees whose posts and appointment have not been approved by the government.

It added that the “pattern of assistance” clearly states that all creation and filling of post has to be done with the approval of the Delhi government. “Action will be taken against this violation of the “pattern of assistance”, and the money spent on salaries for posts created without the permission of GNCT of Delhi, may be recovered from the officials, who were involved in decision- making of these violations,” the order read.