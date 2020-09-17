Govt. to roll out plan to set up public charging stations

The Delhi government on Thursday said that they will roll out a coordinated strategy to set up 200 public charging and battery swapping stations for electric vehicles at prominent locations in the city.
“All government agencies in Delhi, including the three civic bodies, NDMC, DDA, PWD, Transport Department, DTC, DMRC, DSIIDC, will carry out a comprehensive planning exercise in the next two weeks to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for the purpose of setting up public charging stations,” the government said in an official statement after the first meeting of the Charging Infrastructure Working Group under the chairmanship of Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).
The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 which was notified last month by the Transport Department lays a special emphasis on accelerated rollout of public charging infrastructure.
Special scheme will be worked out to enable the setting up of charging points in public places, such as malls, office complexes, group housing societies, hotels, hospitals, education institutions, etc., according to the government.
