Govt. to reserve 70% vaccination slots for first dose recipients

City sees 53 new cases in past 24 hours

To ensure more people get vaccinated, the Delhi government on Sunday said it will be reserving 70% of vaccination slots of Covishield and Covaxin at State-run facilities for those receiving the first dose.

“First dose proportion of Covishield may be increased from 40% to 70% of the total slots being created. The first dose proportion of Covaxin may be increased from 50% to 70%...,” the order said.

It added that private COVID vaccination centres can continue to administer both doses of the vaccines but are advised to factor in-stock availability for the second dose while planning and publishing the slots for the two doses.

According to the vaccination bulletin, the Capital has 2,85,550 doses of Covixin and 4,57,230 doses of Covishield available, which is enough to last for six days.

The health bulletin released on August 15 said 1,57,709 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24 hours, of which 90,210 were given the first dose. The total number vaccinated so far stands at 1,14,99,675, of which 32,64,684 have received both doses.

The bulletin added that 53 positive cases and zero deaths were recorded in the city in 24 hours. A total of 65,007 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.08%. There are 513 active cases in the city out of which 169 are under home isolation.