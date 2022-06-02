Govt. to replace ‘Harijan’ with ‘Dr. Ambedkar’ in names of colonies, roads

The Delhi government is all set to replace the word “Harijan” in the names of colonies and streets of the city with “Dr. Ambedkar”, the authorities said on Thursday. The Delhi government spokesperson said the move was made on the basis of directions received from the Centre, after the Department of Welfare of SC, ST, and OBC had moved a proposal to this end last week.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday held a meeting in this regard.

Mr. Gautam said, “The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal strives to uplift the SC, ST, OBC communities living in the national capital. We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming all ‘Harijan’ colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets.”