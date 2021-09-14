Govt. to provide ₹50K aid for rooftop rainwater harvesting

10% rebate on water bills; certificate from DJB not needed

The Delhi government will provide financial assistance up to ₹50,000 and a rebate of 10% on water bills to instal rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, authorities said on Monday.

Also, a certificate from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is no longer needed for rainwater harvesting systems and people can instead take a certificate from any architect registered with the Council of Architecture.

The government has also extended the last date for the compulsory implementation of the rooftop Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) system to December 31.

“The government is working to ensure that the water received through rain is conserved as much as possible,” an official statement said.

“To increase the groundwater levels and efficiently utilise the rainwater, the government has adopted several measures. The adoption of the Dungarpur model of rainwater harvesting (RWH) is one of them. This model is also known as the INLINE Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) system. This model is cost-effective and is being implemented in the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district of Rajasthan,” the official statement said.

In this method the rainwater is directed to a borewell, instead of a regular rainwater-harvesting pit.