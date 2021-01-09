Delhi

Govt. to procure 18 advanced ventilators

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for the ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital. According to the government, the Cabinet also approved the setting up of a Konkani Academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture here.

