Govt. to prepare plan to improve roadside green cover
The Delhi government has asked all road-owning agencies to provide a report within the next 15 days on how they plan to boost roadside green cover. “Orders have been given to all road owning agencies to make action plans to control road dust pollution. PWD will form a Central Monitoring Team, which will monitor the work of increasing roadside green cover,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
