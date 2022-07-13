Govt. to partner with IIIT-Delhi to boost urban mobility

Centre for Sustainable Mobility will identify problem areas and define a technology roadmap

The Transport Department on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) to conduct research and develop technologies to enhance mobility in the Capital.

The event also saw the inauguration of the Centre for Sustainable Mobility (CSM) at IIIT-D. The centre seeks to help the Transport Department in identifying problem areas and define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility in Delhi.

It will also seek to integrate and analyse data and technology to expand the public infrastructure, develop the solutions and roll them out for the transport.

Both organisations will work towards solving problems and providing solutions in the field of urban transportation and sustainable development for citizens., the government said.

The MoU was signed by Vinod Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (Transport) and Ashok Kumar Solanki, Registrar (IIIT-D) in the presence of Ashish Kundra, Commissioner of Transport, O.P. Mishra, Special Commissioner (Transport) and Ranjan Bose, Director and Professor (IIIT-D).

One of the other mandates of the Centre is to spin off and promote start-ups in the mobility sector and to provide impetus to the Delhi government’s start-up policy.

The centre will also serve as a gateway to aid start-ups with several themes, including promoting technology related to smart mobility such as passenger information systems, multi-modal journey planners, automation tools and ticketing framework among others.

It will allow train and undertake capacity building of Transport staff, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) on technical skills There are currently eight researchers and faculty members associated with the centre.