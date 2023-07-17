Govt. to organise special camps for those who lost their documents in flood

July 17, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government will organise special camps for those who lost their documents, such as Aadhaar and birth certificates, in the flood.

“Special camps will be organised to facilitate the recovery of the essential documents. We understand that children have lost their books and school uniforms. The government will work actively towards providing replacements for these losses,” Mr. Kejriwal said after visiting a Delhi government relief camp at Mori Gate.

The CM made the statement after interacting with the families at the camp, many of whom lost all their belongings in the flood.

Munni Devi, who shifted to the school-turned-relief camp along with her husband and three children on July 11, said, “We know from experience that for people who don’t have roofs over their heads and documents to prove their bona fides, life becomes so much more difficult.”

They lost their savings and nearly all their belongings, including their Aadhar, PAN, Ration, Voter ID, driving licence, birth certificates, as well as power and water bills, when Ms. Munni’s one-room tenement in Yamuna Bazar was washed away on July 10.

Geeta Devi, 36, who moved here with her family on July 11, is worried about the future of her four school-going children and a daughter who is preparing to be a teacher.

She lost her life’s savings worth ₹1 lakh, in the form of jewellery and cash, after her house in Yamuna Bazar was submerged in water.

Washed away

“My father spent ₹9,000 on our tuition fee. I had bought books worth ₹4,000 just before the flood. All my notes and study material have been washed away. I feel my dreams have been washed away too,” Ms. Geeta’s 17-year-old daughter Chhaya Devi said.