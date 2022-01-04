Govt. to monitor oxygen stock in real-time at 53 hospitals

The Delhi government will install telemetry devices in the oxygen tanks of 53 big government and private hospitals for real-time oxygen stock monitoring, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"The Delhi government, while reviewing the supply of oxygen and keeping in mind the third wave of COVID, has decided that it will install telemetry devices in liquid medical oxygen tanks present in the major 53 private and government hospitals in Delhi," the Minister said.

He added that this facility would help monitor the quantity of oxygen available in each hospital so that hospitals having deficits can be delivered oxygen in time.