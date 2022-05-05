Govt. to lay new sewer lines in Burari, Narela

The Delhi government will lay new sewer lines of 25 km and 10 km in Burari and Narela, benefitting lakhs of residents and helping clean the Yamuna, authorities said on Thursday.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain, chairing a meeting focused on cleaning the Yamuna, said 30 reverse osmosis (RO) plants will be installed in slum clusters so that the inhabitants no longer need to rely on water tankers.

In an official statement, the government said as both these areas do not have sewer connections at present, the sewage generated falls straight into the Yamuna river. “Apart from this, sewage water in open areas causes a plethora of deadly diseases, including malaria, dengue, cholera, and typhoid,” it added.

The sewage from the new sewer lines will be taken to Narela Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Coronation STP, to fulfil the ambitious target of wastewater collection and treatment in one of the largest areas of Delhi, the government said.