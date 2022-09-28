Govt. to launch winter action on Sept 30

The Delhi government will launch its Winter Action Plan to control air pollution on September 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Mr. Rai said construction sites spread over 5,000 sqm. will have to now install anti-smog guns. So far, anti-smog guns were only mandated at construction sites larger than 20,000 sqm., Mr. Rai said.

“Keeping in mind the phenomenon of rising pollution in Delhi during winters, the government is preparing its Winter Action Plan. On September 15th, we held a joint meeting of various departments wherein they submitted their action plans to the Environment Department. The department has prepared a 15-pointer plan based on this feedback,” the Minister said.

He also said that the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also made certain changes in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures. “We are developing our plan of action, keeping in mind the advice of the CAQM, to be brought in force from October 1st,” Mr. Rai said.