Delhi

Govt. to launch winter action on Sept 30

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government will launch its Winter Action Plan to control air pollution on September 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Mr. Rai said construction sites spread over 5,000 sqm. will have to now install anti-smog guns. So far, anti-smog guns were only mandated at construction sites larger than 20,000 sqm., Mr. Rai said.

“Keeping in mind the phenomenon of rising pollution in Delhi during winters, the government is preparing its Winter Action Plan. On September 15th, we held a joint meeting of various departments wherein they submitted their action plans to the Environment Department. The department has prepared a 15-pointer plan based on this feedback,” the Minister said.

He also said that the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also made certain changes in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures. “We are developing our plan of action, keeping in mind the advice of the CAQM, to be brought in force from October 1st,” Mr. Rai said. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
pollution
air pollution
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 1:36:58 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-to-launch-winter-action-on-sept-30/article65942424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY