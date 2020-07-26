Govt. to launch job portal today

Minister for Employment, Development and Labour, Gopal Rai said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch a job portal on Monday to generate employment opportunities and revive Delhi’s economy that had been hit due to the pandemic.
The portal, he said, would give an opportunity to people looking for jobs to connect with companies looking to hire them.
The starting of the job portal, the Delhi government said, was the first in a slew of measures that the Mr. Kejriwal will be announcing during the course of the week for the economic revival of Delhi.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, a Delhi government spokesperson said, the focus was now on getting the economy back on track and getting people their livelihoods back by restarting all business activities.
The Chief Minister had sought suggestion from businessmen, economists and representatives from trade and industry and had received many ideas on how to restart the economy, the spokesperson said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath