Govt. to launch job portal today

Minister for Employment, Development and Labour, Gopal Rai said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch a job portal on Monday to generate employment opportunities and revive Delhi’s economy that had been hit due to the pandemic.

The portal, he said, would give an opportunity to people looking for jobs to connect with companies looking to hire them.

The starting of the job portal, the Delhi government said, was the first in a slew of measures that the Mr. Kejriwal will be announcing during the course of the week for the economic revival of Delhi.

Given the COVID-19 crisis, a Delhi government spokesperson said, the focus was now on getting the economy back on track and getting people their livelihoods back by restarting all business activities.

The Chief Minister had sought suggestion from businessmen, economists and representatives from trade and industry and had received many ideas on how to restart the economy, the spokesperson said.