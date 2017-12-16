Govt to launch electric fleet with 100 buses, two depots

Envisaging what it hopes will be a gradual, but complete, shift to a State-run transportation system powered by clean fuel, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has begun laying the foundation of a future fleet of electric buses to be maintained and operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Even as multiple vendors dealing in such vehicles continue to make presentations on what they can offer, the Transport Department has decided to restrict the size of the fleet at 100 for the moment and equip two existing DTC depots to cater to their charging needs, according to a source.

“So far, it has been decided to keep the number of the fleet at 100 buses, which will be managed and operated by the DTC. Two depots, it has been proposed, will be equipped with charging points to cater to 50 buses each,” said the source.

More buses in future

“If all goes according to the plan, the government is considering adding 50 more buses to the fleet, as per a predetermined schedule, which may range from once every month to once every quarter,” the source said.

In November this year, the Delhi government had announced that it was looking at creating a fleet of around 500 electric buses under both the DTC as well as the Cluster Scheme. Its decision in this regard follows a nudge from the Centre, which, according to Delhi government insiders, is “in favour of electric buses” and is “willing to offer suitable financial subsidies” to State governments willing to utilise these in their respective transportation systems.

The substantial price tag on such vehicles is, according to the Delhi government, a major concern for it in addition to issues related to the availability of the requisite infrastructure for their charging and maintenance.

“We recently conducted a cost-benefit analysis to ascertain future course of action with regard to the procurement and operation of such buses; that is why it has been decided to keep the size of the fleet low for the moment,” said the source.