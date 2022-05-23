Govt. to launch 150 e-buses today

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 23, 2022 22:55 IST

The Delhi government on Monday announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 150 new electric buses here. Commuters will be able to ride on these Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for free from Tuesday, when the buses will be flagged-off in a ceremony to be held at I.P. Depot, till Thursday.

These DTC buses can be charged within one to one and a half hours on a fast charger and run for a minimum of 120 km on one charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers, special pink seats for women passengers and are equipped with CCTV cameras, connected to a two-way Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate. Each bus has been equipped with 10 panic buttons and a hooter.

According to government estimates, a fleet of around 11,000 buses is required in the city, but only about 6,900 buses, including low-floor and standard-floor ones, currently ply on the Capital’s roads.