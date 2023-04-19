ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to install 70,000 street lights to make Delhi roads safer

April 19, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The move comes close on the heels of the January 1 hit-and-run incident when a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on stretches shrouded in darkness

The Hindu Bureau

The lights, connected to sensors, will automatically switch on and off. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government will install 70,000 street lights across the city under the Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana to make the national capital safer for its citizens, especially women.

The move comes close on the heels of the hit-and-run incident in the early hours of January 1 when 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after a car hit her scooter and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on stretches shrouded in darkness.

The lights, connected to sensors, will automatically switch on after dark and off in the morning, ensuring judicious use of electricity. This will be in addition to the 2.1 lakh street lights that the Aam Aadmi Party government had earlier aimed to install in the city, according to the Urban Development Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving the nod to the installation of the additional street lights, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the scheme will help check incidents of crime against women. “The street light will be powered by the [nearby] building owner’s electricity connection. However, the building owner’s bill will be slashed based on the units consumed by these lights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US