Govt. to install 70,000 street lights to make Delhi roads safer

April 19, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government will install 70,000 street lights across the city under the Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana to make the national capital safer for its citizens, especially women.

The move comes close on the heels of the hit-and-run incident in the early hours of January 1 when 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after a car hit her scooter and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on stretches shrouded in darkness.

The lights, connected to sensors, will automatically switch on after dark and off in the morning, ensuring judicious use of electricity. This will be in addition to the 2.1 lakh street lights that the Aam Aadmi Party government had earlier aimed to install in the city, according to the Urban Development Department.

Giving the nod to the installation of the additional street lights, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the scheme will help check incidents of crime against women. “The street light will be powered by the [nearby] building owner’s electricity connection. However, the building owner’s bill will be slashed based on the units consumed by these lights.”

