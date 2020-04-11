Delhi

Govt. to give financial assistance to drivers

One-time ex-gratia amount will be given through online software developed by govt

The Delhi government will provide one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 to drivers of passenger-carrying vehicles engaged in providing transportation services that have been stopped from plying on roads to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A large number of drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, gramin sewa, phatphat sewa, maxicab, eco-friendly sewa, e-rickshaws and school cabs have been affected by the restrictions in force since March 23, the government said in a statement.

“In order to mitigate the sufferings of these people, the government of Delhi has decided to grant one-time financial help of ₹5,000 to the individuals holding public service badge [drivers] and driving licence of para-transit passenger vehicles, that is autorickshaws, taxis, gramin sewa, phatphat sewa, maxicab, eco-friendly sewa , e-rickshaws and school cabs,” a government statement said.

According to the statement, this benefit will be given to PSV badge-holders who have been issued such badges till March 23. Those whose driving licences have expired on or after February 1, the statement said, will also be considered for grant of benefit.

Financial help will be given through direct benefit of transfer in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the eligible PSV-holders, the statement said. “The one-time ex-gratia amount of ₹5,000 will be given through online software developed by government of Delhi,” it added.

The government said that those seeking to apply for such assistance can do so by providing basic details on the website of the Delhi government’s Transport department from Monday onwards. Helpline numbers will also be launched to assist such applicants, the statement said.

