Delhi

Govt. to give ₹5,000 each to 40,000 workers

It will also open online registration

The government on Monday said they will provide ₹5,000 to construction workers here again this month in the wake of the extended lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

Registration dates

The government has also decided to launch an online portal where these workers can register themselves from May 15-25. “...The lockdown was extended, therefore, we have decided to give ₹5,000 again to them,” Mr. Rai said.

