Delhi Govt to foot accident victims’ treatment bill

Victims of road accidents, fires and acid attacks would be given free treatment if rushed to a private hospital, with the Delhi government picking up the tab.

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the scheme that is aimed at saving the lives of accident victims, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. Mr. Jain had first announced the scheme on March 10. The proposal would now be sent to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal for approval.

“Every life counts. Every life is important for us. If an accident victim receives best medical care immediately, many lives cud be saved,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Nearest hospital first

Mr. Jain said that many times victims of accidents are not taken to the nearest private hospital, but to government hospitals where treatment is free. But, if the government hospital is far away, the “golden hour” to save a life is lost, said Mr. Jain.

This scheme would help all victims of road accident, acid attacks and fires, whether they are residents of Delhi or not, get treatment at private hospitals near the spot of the incident.

Mr. Jain said Delhi witnesses about 8,000 accidents every year with about 15,000 to 20,000 victims. In addition, 1,600 people lose their life in accidents every year.

Good Samaritan Policy

Apart from the scheme, Mr. Jain said the government’s ‘Good Samaritan Policy’, under which anyone who takes an accident victim to a hospital would be given ₹2,000, would be launched.

The Delhi Cabinet had passed the policy in January this year and it was being enforced. However, officials said rushing a patient to a hospital was the first step. With the government now ensuring payment for the treatment, the Good Samaritan Policy would be more effective.