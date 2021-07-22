Govt. to float tender for 465 e-buses, eyes becoming largest electric fleet

New Delhi

22 July 2021 00:38 IST

Engagement of 300 e-buses already under way by DTC

The Delhi Transport Department is preparing to float a tender for the engagement of over 400 electric buses as it eyes becoming the largest operational fleet of e-buses in the country.

According to the department, the tender will seek the engagement of 465 e-buses under the cluster scheme.

With the engagement of 300 e-buses already under way by the Delhi Transport Corporation, the engagement of more buses will not only move the Capital a step closer to its target of a fleet of 1,000 e-buses but also becoming the largest fleet of its kind in India after Pune’s estimated fleet of over 600 e-buses, a senior Transport Department official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Most progressive

“Delhi’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy is the most progressive of its kind and this bid is another component of it,” said Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Transport, confirming the development.

The e-buses are being inducted under the Centre’s ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India [FAME] Phase-II’ Scheme.

The first phase of the scheme was notified on April 1, 2015, with a total outlay of ₹895 crore and its second phase, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore, was notified in February last year with effect from April 1, 2019, following approval by the Union Cabinet.

According to a senior official, with an estimated 800 buses providing mobility to the masses on the Capital’s streets, Delhi would be the leader in this respect, overtaking Pune where 150 e-buses are currently operational and around 500 more are expected to be added to the fleet soon.