Govt. to deploy 100 more machines to clean sewers

The government on Friday said 100 more automated jet sewer sucking machines will be deployed to clean sewers in the city.

Financial assistance to successful bidders belonging to safai karamcharis for operating the machines in collaboration with the Delhi Jal Board has also been approved by the government. Earlier, the government had already deployed 200 such machines.

“Decision is being taken after seeing the success of earlier machines. By deploying the machines, the regular cleaning is done. The complaints of sewer blockages have come down,” an official statement said.

The cost of machine is ₹40.16 lakh and the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC) has been providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to people from SC, other backward classes, minorities, safai karmchari and differently abled persons.

There is facility to get upto ₹35 lakh loan for the machine.