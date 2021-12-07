Govt. to celebrate Ambedkar’s legacy

Programme to focus on the life and ideology of Babasaheb

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced plans to celebrate B.R. Ambedkar’s rich legacy in a “never seen before style” through a series of musical plays so that every resident of Delhi can learn about his life and ideology.

Mr. Kejriwal said 50 shows of “the highest international standards” will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the entry will be free for all with India’s most famous artists taking part in the show on a 100-foot stage.

“A majestic play is being prepared on his life on a very large scale. The programme consisting of 50 shows will be held January 5 onwards on the premises of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a grand manner. The musical play will be based on his life, thoughts, ideas and ideology and will have the most famous artists and experts take part in it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Babasaheb, Mr. Kejriwal said, had a dream for the country — that every student should attain the best possible level of education without having to struggle for it and he had vowed to fulfil it.

Babasahab Ambedkar, he added was the greatest son of the soil that India had ever seen, was the architect of the Constitution and the reason behind India having the “most unique constitution” in the whole world.

“He spent his whole life fighting for the oppressed and especially the Dalit community and did his best to uplift them. If I say that Babasaheb was the most educated person in the history of India, I don’t think I’d be making any erroneous statement in it,” he said.

The Delhi Government currently supports students from the SC/ST/OBC/EWS communities in pursuing higher education and professional careers under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. Under the scheme, meritorious students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive free coaching from private institutes for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, Civil Services, Banking, Railways, SSC among others.

The Government also provides free coaching and a stipend of Rs. 2,500 to the beneficiary students so that they do not face problems in their commute.