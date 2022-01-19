Govt. to begin first COVID vaccination camp for sex workers’ children

The Delhi government will set up its first camp for vaccinating sex workers’ children near G.B Road here on Wednesday.

Government sources said 100% of the 1,000-odd adult residents of the area had been administered the first dose and 90% had received their second dose.

In addition to sex workers’ children aged between 15 and 18 years, the Central District Administration, under whose jurisdiction the red light area falls, hopes to include children from underprivileged backgrounds residing nearby for their first of the vaccine at the Anglo Arabic School.

According to government sources, around 70 to 100 children are expected to be covered on Wednesday, following which more children will be vaccinated.

Sources said the camp will also serve as a means to cover adults — the remaining 10% of those eligible for the second dose — on Wednesday and over the days to come.

In addition to administering the vaccine to children residing in welfare and de-addiction homes, the Central district has been distributing ration since the first wave of COVID with the support of NGOs, including Railway Children India, Centre for Holistic Development, IMDT, Katkatha and other NGOs.

Since June, a senior government official said, regular monthly health check-up camps have been organized in the area as well as two mega health camps were conducted where ENT specialists and gynaecologists were present.