Govt. ties up with firm to provide e-vehicles for patients

A company providing e-mobility services has partnered with the Delhi government to provide sanitised electric vehicles for safe commute of patients to healthcare facilities across the Capital round the clock. The service is free.

This came a day after Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh flagged off a fleet of auto ambulances to provide transportation services to mild COVID patients to city hospitals. Mr. Singh, on Wednesday, said the service would be extended to Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.

The ‘Jeevan Seva App’, created by Prakriti E-Mobility and available on both the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store, provides a dedicated EV cab service to help patients commute for treatment from any point in Delhi and without any charges.

Click away

“The patients, with a click on this app can book a hassle-free ride and curtail the spread of the virus and is environment friendly. They can download the “Jeevan Seva App” through the Google Play Store and iOS App Store,” the company said in a statement.

They can also book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service is available 24 hours,” the company also stated.

Autorickshaw fleet

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday, launched a fleet of autorickshaws as part of the ‘Auto Ambulance’ programme providing transportation to mild COVID-19 patients in the city.

“Hands of help in this difficult time, salute the service of Tasia Association and the Auto brothers of Delhi, Delhi needs Oxygen cylinder, Oxygen plant, Oxygen concentrator, come forward for whatever help you can [sic],” Mr. Singh tweeted along with pictures of the fleet. The services can be reached via the helpline number 011-41236614.

Service in U.P. soon

Mr. Singh said a similar service would soon be launched in Lucknow in addition to other Uttar Pradesh districts because people were facing difficulties in reaching hospitals and long waiting times had been witnessed from many locations.

“During the pandemic, visuals of the situation in Uttar Pradesh have come forward that will make your heart tremble. A son pleads in front of the police officers, begging for an oxygen cylinder to save his mother but the policemen snatch the cylinder from him,” he said.