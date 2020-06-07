Govt. tells hospitals to admit suspected COVID-19 patients

New Delhi

07 June 2020 00:01 IST

Kejriwal warns of action against hospitals indulging in ‘black-marketing’ of beds

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered all hospitals to admit any patient exhibiting moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms even if they do not have a report confirming infection.

There have been complaints of COVID-19 suspected people being denied treatment by designated treatment facilities as well as non-COVID-19 hospitals.

“All hospitals in Delhi are directed to ensure that no patient having COVID symptoms in moderate and severe category be denied admission on pretext that patient is not having COVID positive report,” read the order.

Advertising

Advertising

“All such patients may be kept in COVID suspect patient area till the test report is received. If found positive, then she/he shall be kept in the COVID hospital or otherwise transferred to a non-COVID hospital for further management,” it added.

Display charges

The government also asked all private COVID-19 treatment facilities to “display charges… at conspicuous places in the hospital, especially in the holding area/reception area and adjacent to the billing desk/counter”.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed disappointment over private hospitals denying admission to infected patients. “If a suspected patient goes to a hospital for treatment because of a shortage of breath and other issues, all hospitals deny admission and tell them to get tested first. How will he get tested? We are issuing an important order today, under which no suspected patient will be denied admission and treatment by any hospital,” he had said.

He also warned hospitals of stern action if they indulge in “black marketing” of beds and added that medical professionals will be deployed in every private hospital to ensure patients are admitted and are aware of bed availability.

“A few days ago, a person came to me and informed me that he was denied a bed by a private hospital, and after many requests, they charged him ₹2 lakh for admission. On a live TV program, an anchor called up a hospital saying that he needs a bed for an infected patient in his family. First, he was denied the availability of the bed, and later he was told to submit ₹8 lakh for the admission,” he said.

“I am not saying that all private hospitals indulge in these type of practices. Private hospitals play an important role in the development of the health infrastructure of Delhi, and the people of Delhi salute this contribution of private hospitals. But certain private hospitals are indulging in malpractices such as black-marketing of beds,” he added.

The ‘Delhi Corona’ was launched on Tuesday to curb this practice, which was a result of inadequate information among the public on the availability of beds in hospitals, said Mr. Kejriwal.

“But the app received major backlash for its intent to give out the information... Now the people know that if a hospital is denying a bed in case of an emergency, they must be lying as they can access the app and know how many beds are still vacant. Also, we are not updating the app ourselves. The hospitals are updating their beds status, and still lying about their availability to the people. It will take some time to burst the whole mafia behind this,” he added.

“I want to warn these hospitals, you were established for the service of the people and not to earn money... if you indulge in malpractices, you will not be spared,” he said.

‘Govt.-hospitals nexus’

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP told the Kejriwa-led government to take action against erring hospitals instead of making statements. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta alleged the government was conniving with the owners of private hospitals.