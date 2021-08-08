‘Govt. tampering with education institutions’

New Delhi

08 August 2021 05:43 IST

It has imposed fee hikes, says Gupta

Rohini BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal alleging that higher education institutions were being tampered with, made inaccessible due to an “irrational” hike in fee and politicised by the Delhi government.

He said since the time the AAP government came to power, it had not commissioned even a single new college or school but had taken over the already established institutions of polytechnics and rebranded them under the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

“It has imposed enormous fee hike making admission into the institutions extremely difficult. Fees for the Polytechnic Diploma course has increased from ₹5,000 to ₹24,000; for BTech and MTech the fee has been raised to ₹1,44,000 from an earlier ₹35,000. There has been no justification for such a huge increase,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Spending crores in ads’

He said the AAP government was “spending crores in advertising” this “newly branded” Skills University however the number of students applying remained poor due to “irrationally high” fees being charged.

As a result, the government is not able to fill the seats and is pushing the last date for admission. It has again changed the last date to August 17, 2021. Previously, the last date for application was July 27, 2021, he alleged.

“The AAP government has removed the names of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Guru Nanak Dev, Kasturba Gandhi, Govind Ballabh Pant and so on from the educational institutions’ names in a move to degrade the national icons. This has deeply hurt the sentiments of the nation,” he said.

He demanded that the L-G intervene in the matter and reduce the fee at the earliest so that students could apply from this year onwards.

He also sought for restoration of names of national icons in the names of these institutions.